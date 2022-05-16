Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 254.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,008. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,295 ($15.97) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($16.96) to GBX 1,442 ($17.78) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $928.33.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

