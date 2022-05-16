SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after buying an additional 297,272 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,216,000 after buying an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $9.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.79. 589,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,657. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 71.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.61 and a 200 day moving average of $290.80. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.