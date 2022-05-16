SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stake Boosted by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,393,000 after buying an additional 271,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after buying an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after buying an additional 80,345 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $7.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.66. 20,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

