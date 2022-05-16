Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.72

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.57 million, a P/E ratio of 110.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure ( NYSE:SOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.85%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $76,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 6,243 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $76,039.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,087 shares in the company, valued at $269,019.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 255.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $139,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.