SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.92 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.26. 397,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,513. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. TheStreet lowered SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after purchasing an additional 954,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,658,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 163,007 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.