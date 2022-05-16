Solvay SA Declares Dividend of $0.13 (OTC:SLVYY)

Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

OTC SLVYY opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84. Solvay has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.40.

SLVYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Solvay from €93.00 ($97.89) to €94.00 ($98.95) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Solvay from €135.00 ($142.11) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Solvay from €121.00 ($127.37) to €98.00 ($103.16) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Solvay from €150.00 ($157.89) to €147.00 ($154.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solvay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

