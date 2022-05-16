Sonar (PING) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,421.00

Sonar (PING) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sonar has a total market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $22,421.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.74 or 0.00521730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036504 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,588.96 or 1.80689372 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Sonar Profile

Sonar’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

