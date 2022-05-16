Sony Financial (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Shares Down 3.7%

Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNYFY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance Business, Non-Life Insurance Business, and Banking Business. It offers death protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and automobile, medical, overseas travel, and fire insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

