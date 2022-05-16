Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.16

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 588862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Southern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.43 million and a PE ratio of 4.07.

In other news, Director Bruce Michael Beynon bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 520,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,163.35.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

