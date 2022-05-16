SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $37,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,526,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.47. 130,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,407. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

