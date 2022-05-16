SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Increased by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.68 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

