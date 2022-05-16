Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $13.29. 24,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,011. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 5,600 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $82,824.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,584 shares in the company, valued at $644,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

