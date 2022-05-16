Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Special Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $13.29. 24,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,011. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.