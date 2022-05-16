Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will post sales of $169.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.10 million and the lowest is $167.71 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $164.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $688.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.84 million to $695.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $769.31 million, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $795.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Finally, RVB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% during the third quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

