Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 0.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $35,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.11. 16,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,867. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

