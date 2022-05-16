Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 129,200 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $72,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.71. 1,059,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,076,797. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $386.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.