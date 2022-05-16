S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. S&T Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 192,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,790. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

