STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of STAG Industrial worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.61. 58,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,682. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

