Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $121.61 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.53 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

