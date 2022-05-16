Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in April

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,300 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 1,681,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,603.0 days.

Shares of STAEF opened at $16.64 on Monday. Stanley Electric has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

