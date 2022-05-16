Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,376,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 875,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,354. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.