Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Has $257.75 Million Position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 212,375 shares during the quarter. Steel Partners comprises 55.1% of Steel Partners Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. owned about 0.29% of Steel Partners worth $257,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.82. 8,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.70. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

