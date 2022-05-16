Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.08. Stepan reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $675.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:SCL traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $105.82. 116,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.70. Stepan has a 52 week low of $95.28 and a 52 week high of $138.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,955,000 after acquiring an additional 151,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 624,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,748,000 after acquiring an additional 76,392 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stepan (Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.