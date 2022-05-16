STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Financial Contrast

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 17.93% 26.20% 15.34% Silicon Laboratories 266.91% 4.08% 2.91%

11.5% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and Silicon Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $12.76 billion 2.81 $2.00 billion $2.56 15.44 Silicon Laboratories $720.86 million 7.29 $2.12 billion $47.70 3.01

Silicon Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STMicroelectronics. Silicon Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for STMicroelectronics and Silicon Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 1 4 8 0 2.54 Silicon Laboratories 0 3 5 0 2.63

STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $52.29, indicating a potential upside of 32.27%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $197.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.17%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats STMicroelectronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides industrial application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and application-specific standard products (ASSPs); general purpose analog products; custom analog ICs; wireless charging solutions; galvanic isolated gate drivers; low and high voltage amplifiers, comparators, and current-sense amplifiers; MasterGaN, a solution that integrates a silicon driver and GaN power transistors in a single package; wireline and wireless connectivity ICs; touch screen controllers; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) products, including sensors or actuators; and optical sensing solutions. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers; radio frequency (RF) and electrically erasable programmable read-only memories; and RF, digital, and mixed-signal ASICs. It also provides assembly and other services. The company sells its products through distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. It serves automotive, industrial, personal electronics and communications equipment, and computers and peripherals markets. STMicroelectronics N.V. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Silicon Laboratories (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company offers ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.