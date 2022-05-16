STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $50.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,283.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 367,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,261.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 492,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 39.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,035 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STM traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $38.75. 63,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,360,751. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

