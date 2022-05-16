StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. First United has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. First United’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First United by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in First United by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First United by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

