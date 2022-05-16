StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of PME stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttle fish. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.