StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $45.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

