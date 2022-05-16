StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.15% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

