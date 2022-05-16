StockNews.com Lowers Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,350 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

