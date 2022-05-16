StockNews.com Lowers Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $73.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 25.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 21.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

