StockNews.com Upgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
