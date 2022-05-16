StockNews.com Upgrades Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,004,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,529 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,692 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 915,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,539,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,712,000 after buying an additional 809,850 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

