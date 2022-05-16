Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 723,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,849,000. Chevron accounts for 3.6% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $5.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.01. 13,246,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,349,792. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.43.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,115 shares of company stock valued at $57,395,942. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

