Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 67,765 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COP traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,974,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,661,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $107.71. The company has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

