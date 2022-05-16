Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 145,119 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 145,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,207,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,997,000 after buying an additional 4,192,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.67. 19,394,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,379,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $286.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

