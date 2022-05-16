Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $12.10 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Linde by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Linde by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 9.5% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Linde by 2.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 83,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.57.

Linde stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.44. 1,597,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,201,872. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

