Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $23.68 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311,884 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,678,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.12. 7,942,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,218,673. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.