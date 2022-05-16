Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $55.44 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 906,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,441,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.3% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,885,409 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after buying an additional 2,150,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,618,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,209,000 after buying an additional 2,000,928 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,020,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,012,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $383.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $92.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

