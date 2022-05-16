Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes $6.02 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,422. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

Shares of ADI traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.51 and a 200 day moving average of $166.97. The company has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

