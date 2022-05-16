Stonegate Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 690,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,538,000. Intel makes up approximately 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,053,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,579,730. The firm has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.