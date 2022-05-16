STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. lowered its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 689,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in STORE Capital by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 282,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in STORE Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,563,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.17. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

