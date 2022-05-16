Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 77500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$31.26 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 25.86 and a quick ratio of 25.86.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

