Stratos (STOS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $833,900.00

Stratos (STOS) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratos has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $9.71 million and approximately $833,900.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.07 or 0.00525545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00036056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,276.40 or 1.79399858 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008591 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratos directly using US dollars.

