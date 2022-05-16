Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.44.

SYK stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.41. 14,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.14. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $224.02 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

