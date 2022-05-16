Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.33.

SMU.UN opened at C$19.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$21.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.69 and a 1-year high of C$24.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

