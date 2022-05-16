Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Down 4.8%

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $24.78. 1,733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 861,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,301,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 277,818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 108,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

