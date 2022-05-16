SUN (old) (SUN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.37 Million

SUN (old) (SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded flat against the US dollar. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003345 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,856.52 or 0.99992981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00520783 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.