Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.57.

SU stock opened at C$46.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$66.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.90 and a twelve month high of C$48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.11, for a total transaction of C$2,346,804.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,050,545.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

