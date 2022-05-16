SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Update

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 518,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SPCB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.36. 131,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,781. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.18% of SuperCom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

