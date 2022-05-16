Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $61.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $181,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 728,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,463,000 after acquiring an additional 94,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.85. 336,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,507. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.76. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

