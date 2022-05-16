SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,633 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of SVB Financial Group worth $57,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.53.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,395 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $449.28 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $422.74 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 34.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.